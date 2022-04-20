newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"I was so shocked. I didn't expect to get anything at all," said Bibiannah Peattie. Bibiannah was sashed Reserve Champion at the RAS/ASC Grain Young Judges Competition State Final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. It's an interesting win, considering the Manning Valley is more known for cattle in agricultural circles, not grain production. Seventeen-year-old Bibiannah is in year 12 at Chatham High School, where she is the vice captain. While she has been studying agriculture at the school, grain is not part of the school's agriculture curriculum. Related: Mid Coast locals join state's best young judgers and paraders at Royal Easter Show "The cattle side of things is not really something that I've been really, really good at. And then I got into the grain side of things and found it to be my little thing," Bibiannah said. The school's show team is best known for showing and judging cattle, and they also have a go at vegetable and sheep judging at local shows. However it was in grain judging that Bibiannah really found her niche. After watching a couple YouTube videos and researching previous winners comments, Bibiannah thought she'd give judging grain a go. "I gave it a crack one year, and I was too young to qualify, but I ended up placing first in that. So then when we come back the second year, I gave it another crack and I qualified and I went to Sydney. I didn't get anything that year. I gave it another crack qualified again and then made it through!" Bibiannah said. However, when it comes to her future, Bibiannah is focusing on animals, not grain. After completing year 12 Bibiannah plans on studying Veterinary Sciences at university, focusing on large animals. She also plans on starting her own stud breeding and showing limousin cattle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/30d5aa3c-e9b4-40ee-926f-ee4fcd4fa217.jpg/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg