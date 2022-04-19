WHAT'S ON
Dawn and main Anzac Day service times and locations for Mid Coast communities
A number of dawn and main services will be held across the the Mid Coast local government area to commemorate Anzac Day this Monday, April 25.
Dawn service
- Hallidays Point/Black Head - Black Head Ocean Baths - 5:30am - 7:30am
- Old Bar - Soldiers Memorial Hall - Assemble at Cnr Clerke & David Street Old Bar at 5:15am. March starts at 5:20am to the hall
- Stroud - Stroud Cenotaph - 6am - 6:30am
- Wingham - Wingham Town Hall - 5:25am - 6:15am
- Forster/Tuncurry - Lone Pine Memorial Park Tuncurry - 6am - 7:30am
- Nabiac - Nabiac Memorial Hall - 6am - 6:30am
- Harrington/Crowdy Head - Memorial Hall (Corner of Beach Street & Pilot Street) - 5:45am - 6:45am
- Gloucester - Memorial Clock Tower, Gloucester Memorial Park - 5:30am - 6:30am
- Bulahdelah - At the Cenotaph at the corner of Crawford St and Mead St - 4:45am
- Taree - Victoria Street Memorial - 5:45am - 6:30am
- Tea Gardens - Anzac Park, Tea Gardens - 6am - 6:30am
Main service
- Old Bar - Forming up at airstrip, March down Ungala Rd to Kolong St. Service on grounds near Old Bar Beach Surf Club noon. Service starts at 12:15pm - 1pm
- Stroud - Stroud Cenotaph - March to begin at 8:30 Cnr Memorial Ave and Cowper St
- Wingham - Wingham Town Hall - 9:45am - 10:15am
- Forster/Tuncurry - Lone Pine Memorial Park Tuncurry - March 10:30 am - 11:00am - Service 11am - noon
- Nabiac - Assemble on Clarkson Street in front of the school at 10:15am - Main service to begin at 10:30 am
- Harrington/Crowdy Head - Memorial Hall - Corner of Beach Street & Pilot Street - 10:45am - 12:00pm
- Gloucester - Assemble for March in Dension St in front of the Soldiers Club at 10am for 10:30am procession to recreation centre. 11am at Memorial Clock Tower (If wet weather service will be held at Rec Centre).
- Bulahdelah - Assemble at intersection of Richmond Street and Crawford Street at 10:15 am for commencement of march at 10.30am. Service will commence at 10:45am
- Taree - Victoria Street Memorial - 10:30am - 11:30 am
- Tea Gardens - Anzac Park, Tea Gardens - 10:30am - noon