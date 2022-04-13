Mid Coast locals join state's best young judgers and paraders at Royal Easter Show

news, local-news,

The Mid Coast is well represented at the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show, with 14 of our young people among those who have made their way to Sydney this week to represent their home towns and regions in the prestigious state paraders and young judges finals. Winners in the state competitions will then go on to compete in the national competition, also held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. The state judges and paraders competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged 15 to 25 in each region to compete at the state finals. Bibiannah Peattie and Arabella Randle from Cundletown, Bridie Stone from Harrington, Scott Walker from Kimbriki, Madison Gill from Lansdowne, and Arabella Roohan from Taree all took part in the cattle paraders competitions. Related: Gypsy goes to Sydney Royal for Young Woman of the Year finals Locals competing in the Beef Cattle Young Judges competition were Mitch Taylor from Gloucester and Lachlan Moore from Langley Vale, while Jessica Kernahan from Langley Vale will take part in the Dairy Cattle Young Judges competition on Sunday, April 17. On Tuesday, April 12 Bibiannah Peattie also competed in the RAS/ASC Grain Young Judges competition, winning State Reserve. Natalie Schneider from Gloucester also competed in this competition. Also on Tuesday, Arabella Randle and Jessica Kernahan also took part in the Fruit and Vegetable Young Judges competition, along with Bree Norrie of Bulliac and Eden Kaminski of Johns River. Wingham's Lachlan James will compete in Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges on Friday, April 19. President of AgShows NSW, Tim Capp, says the state finals are a prestigious and exciting celebration of future talent in agriculture. "We would like to wish all competitors representing their regions the best of luck in the state competition." "It is so important for these young people to grow their confidence, expand their networks, and increase their agricultural knowledge. Not all competitors are from a farming background and this competition is a great way to learn valuable skills for life."

