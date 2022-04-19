community,

A sunny Easter Monday saw large numbers of locals and visitors turning out to the Harrington Markets. The markets are organised by Marine Rescue Crowdy Harrington and are held on Oxley Reserve. Meanwhile the Harrington Crowdy community is preparing for an influx of visitors when Rattletrap 2022 is held on Crowdy Beach on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by Drag-ens Hot Rod Club, the event features pre-World War II hot rods and motorcycles competing in drag races on the sand. The Drag-ens Hot Rod Club was formed in 1962 and one of the oldest surviving hot rod clubs in Australia. Rattletrap attracts competitors and visitors from across Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/a238ec30-3c0b-4596-a356-3195e8b17554.JPG/r0_188_2992_1878_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg