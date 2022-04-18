community,

The Rotary Clubs of Taree North and Wingham opened the book shed at Taree Showgrounds, Muldoon Street, Taree on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. The book shed will re-open on Saturday, May 21 in conjunction with The Hub Markets. Come along and grab some great bargains on books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles. Proceeds go towards supporting local charities and Rotary projects.

