The Hunter New England region has escaped contributing to the daily COVID-19 death toll in NSW, but the local health district has again recorded the most fresh cases during the latest reporting period. There were 1527 new cases in the Hunter New England district in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, up from 1329 the previous day. The figure released on Monday morning kept Hunter New England at the top of the list of health districts with the most new daily cases, ahead of the Northern Sydney and Western Sydney local health districts. Of the new cases recorded in Hunter New England, 1092 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 435 by PCR tests. There are 71 patients with COVID-19 in Hunter New England Hospitals - four of those are receiving intensive care. It came as NSW recorded four deaths and 11,166 new positive tests during the reporting period. Of those, 6802 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 4364 by PCR tests. There are 1576 people with the virus in hospitals across the state, including 67 patients in ICU.

