community,

The restoration of a historic milk boat is finally on the cards for the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society. The society and Cundletown Museum were granted $7000 towards the restoration of 'Sunlight', which currently sits behind the museum in a dilapidated state, a far cry from its glory days in the 1930s and 1940s. The funding was granted by the Australian National Maritime Museum through the Maritime Museums of Australia Project Support Scheme to assist in the collection, conservation, and display of objects of historical national maritime significance. President of Cundletown Museum, Margaret Love, said the group are "very pleased" to start restoring the boat. Watch: Museum receives 'in kind' grant to restore cream/milkboat "The grant is enough money to allow us to repair the deck and fibre-glass, but we will need more funding to do the wheel and the roof." Margaret said restoring the fibre-glass is essential in preserving the boat for future generations. Known as the 'Sunlight', this important artefact was part of the Lower Manning Dairy Co-op fleet being built by W O Ryan and Sons at the Lower Manning Dairy Co-op Factory, Mitchells Island, in 1933. The 'Sunlight' was the smallest vessel in the fleet, being specifically built for the Ghinni Ghinni Creek Run. The group's $7000 grant was part of more than $150,000 for the 2021 Maritime Museums of Australia Project Support Scheme (MMAPSS). Since its inception in 1995, the Australian Government has provided more than $2.1 million to over 500 projects and over 70 internships under the scheme. "Museums and historical organisations play a key role in preserving and sharing Australia's maritime heritage," CEO of the Australian National Maritime Museum, Tanya Bush said. "Through these grants, we are supporting communities throughout the nation to ensure that significant objects are preserved, along with their important regional stories, which are such a valuable part of our collective maritime history." MMAPSS is funded by the Australian Government, through the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications. This scheme provides grants of up to $15,000 as well as internships and support from Australian National Maritime Museum experts. Internship funding of up to $3000 is available to help develop museological skills and knowledge to increase standards of practice in caring for and managing maritime collections (provided by the Australian National Maritime Museum). Please check the website www.sea.museum/grants for details of the next round of funding. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/dd6791e6-754a-48fd-ad38-e474c9b5bf27.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg