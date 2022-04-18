Woman dies at Elizabeth Beach

news, local-news,

A report is being prepared for the coroner following the death of a woman at Pacific Palms on Thursday afternoon, April 14. Just after 1pm Thursday, emergency services were called to the northern end of Elizabeth Beach following reports a woman had been pulled from the water, unconscious. Members of the public, surf life savers and officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District performed CPR, before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics. Despite their efforts, the woman, who is believed to be aged in her 70s and yet to be formally identified, died at the scene. According to Surf Life Saving NSW the woman was from the Gold Coast. An investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

