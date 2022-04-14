From pilgrimage to habit: Voyager Challenger Walk overpasses goals

community,

It started as a fundraising effort and therapeutic exercise, and has ended up being a daily habit for Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin and his wife, Lesley. Ron's Voyager Challenger Walk, commemorating the 58th anniversary of the the sinking of HMAS Voyager and raising funds for RSL Lifecare, wrapped up at the end of March. Ron's goal was to walk 82 kilometers kilometres around Central Park in Wingham - one kilometre for each life lost in the collision between HMAS Voyager and HMAS Melbourne - in 58 days, and raise $1000. Related: Ron and Lesley reached their goal, and then some. They completed the 82kms in 40 days, and raised more than $5500, with the help of others. "We did it every day except one day when Leslie couldn't do it because she was in hospital. She'd do anything for an excuse to get out of it!" Ron quipped. "I made her walk an extra day because she was in hospital for one day." Ron and Lesley started their daily walk February 24, through rain and shine... but mostly rain. "As we walk around people toot and wave and and it makes a difference. And the funny part about it, for about 70kms of the walk we did it in the rain and slush." While the fundraising effort started with just the two of them, they soon had other people put their walking shoes on to join in. Two fellow Wingham Sub-branch veterans, Ray Hurst and Roger Turner, decided they'd leash up their canine companions and hit the pavement to help raise funds. "They're great efforts for somebody like Ray Hurst who is 86 years of age, and Roger Turner and his companion dog, Buddy. He was a real hit, Buddy," Ray said. Ron had a very special walking companion for one day. Dr Stanley Porter, a survivor of the HMAS Voyager tragedy, came down from the Gold Coast with his wife Gloria to join in. Ron also had support from non-walkers. The Wingham Rotary Club, Wingham Services Club, Wingham Tigers, Wingham RSL Sub-branch, Art and Soul PTSD art therapy group, and local businesses in Wingham and Taree came in for gratitude and a special mention from Ron, as did Sub-branch publicity officer Pam Muxlow. You might think that the couple would take a well earned rest after reaching their 82km goal, but they are still going, "because our bodies are starting to tell us, 'hang on get out of bed, we've got to go for a bit of a walk'," Ron said. "We're both over 80 and we both walk with a walking stick, but we're doing it well!" The Wingham RSL Sub-branch is still accepting donations to RSL Lifecare. To donate contact Ron on 0421 232 622 or email ronirwin57@gmail.com.

