A wet start to Voyager Challenge Walk

Despite Mother Nature being unkind and causing a wet start to the official launch of Ron Irwin's Voyager Challenge walk on Thursday, February 24, Ron and his wife Lesley took a short walk accompanied by fellow Wingham Sub-branch member Brian Willey, watched by member John and Carolyn Smith along with Jack and Pam Muxlow. A total of 151 laps is the goal being aimed for, with funds raised going to RSL LifeCare. Fellow Sub-branch member, Ray Hurst of Taree has joined the challenge and will contribute by doing 82 laps of his block walking his dogs. Ray is aged 86 years and is a well known artist and Malaysian veteran. Ray is looking for sponsors to help him reach his goal for the challenge, which commemorates the collision between HMAS Voyager and HMAS Melbourne in 1964. Related: Challenge walk to commemorate naval tragedy to raise funds for young veterans Also coming on board is another Sub-branch veteran, Roger Turner of Taree, and his dog Buddy who has already been sponsored for $100, even if it is Buddy who takes Roger for the daily walk. Ron was contacted by a survivor of the HMAS Voyager collision, Sam Porter from the Gold Coast who, with his wife Gloria, are coming down to our area and will be walking with Ron and Lesley on March 21 and 23, which has given Ron a great boost. Ron would welcome anyone to join this challenge at any stage or join him for a (slow) walk starting around 7.30am, usually from Anzac Place in Central Park, Wingham, but he is happy to make any other time that suits. Just give him a call on 0421 232 622 or 6553 4594. In the meantime Ron and Lesley will keep walking between the showers.

