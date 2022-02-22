community,

Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin (Naval Warrant Officer Retired) and his wife, Leslie are embarking on a fundraising challenge which will see them become quite a bit fitter than they already are. Ron and Leslie will be walking 82 kilometres around Central Park in Wingham starting on Thursday, February 24 to mark the 58th anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Voyager on February 10, 1964. Calling it the 'Voyager Challenge Walk', each kilometre is walked for a life that was lost in the collision - a total of 82kms for 82 lives lost. The walk is expected to take a couple of months, and Ron and Leslie aim to complete it within 58 days, before Anzac Day this year. The money raised during the walk will be given to the Sub-branch to donate to the RSL Lifecare. "We started this idea as a pilgrimage. But then I said if we're gonna do it why don't we use it as a fundraiser," Ron said. "Lifecare does a great job looking after pretty knocked around young veterans." The HMAS Voyager event is a moment in history that is very personal to 82-year-old Ron - he spent the night of the collision rescuing people from the water. Ron was onboard the HMAS Melbourne, the other ship involved in the collision, when the two ships were off the coast of Jervis Bay. He and two other crew members were the first out on the water to start rescuing people after the two ships collided. That long, dark night still lives on in Ron's nightmares. It was also a traumatic event for Leslie - the couple had only been married for six weeks at that time. "In those days it was snail mail. On the ship they knew I'd changed my next of kin, but down in Canberra, because the mail hadn't got down there they didn't know I'd changed my next of kin from my parents. So they were getting notified that I was lost, and then they said I was in hospital injured, they didn't know a lot of things." Unbelievably, Ron was also involved in the collision of the HMAS Melbourne and USS Frank E Evans five years later, when 74 lives were lost. To sponsor Ron and Leslie on their Voyager Challenge Walk, you can contact Ron on 0421 232 622 or email him at ronirwin57@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/7ce88d60-09a3-4526-94f9-c5290063c723.JPG/r0_133_4272_2547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg