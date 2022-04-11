coronavirus,

A Taree resident has died and hospitals in the Hunter health district were treating 74 people for COVID-19, three of whom were in intensive care, as hospitalisations further afield in NSW rose overnight even as cases fell. NSW Health reported the deaths of three people on Monday. Two were aged int their 70s and one in their 90s, the health authority said, adding that older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. The Hunter recorded the highest number of cases in the state Monday, totalling 1832 ahead of Northern and Western Sydney health districts reporting 1801 and 1661 cases respectively in the reporting period. There were 13,468 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday, NSW Health said, including 7860 positive rapid antigen tests, and 5608 positive PCR tests returned from a total of 32,278. The state has administered a total of 17,634,368 doses of COVID vaccine, just more than five million of which were administered to 8pm Sunday night, and just more than 12.5 million administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to Saturday, April 9, NSW Health said. It comes as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation ultimately did not follow earlier recommendations from the Therapeutic Goods Administration to administer vaccine boosters to children aged between 12- and 15-years-old on Monday. The TGA on Friday gave provisional advice for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive their third vaccine six months after their first two. However ATAGI later said pointed to current data suggesting COVID-related serious illness is very rare in adolescents, particularly after receiving two primary doses of COVID-19 vaccination. "At this time, ATAGI does not recommend that adolescents aged 12-15 years need to receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," it said. "ATAGI will continue to review and consider new evidence on the benefits and risks of any additional doses in 12-15 year olds, including for those with underlying medical conditions." ATAGI says it still strongly recommends all children aged five to 15 receive two vaccines, while those who are immunocompromised require a third dose. Only Australians aged 16 and over continue to have access to a booster shot.

