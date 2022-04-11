news, local-news,

The Rotary Clubs of Taree North and Wingham will open the book shed at Taree Showgrounds, Muldoon Street Taree on Good Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from 8am to 1pm approximately. Come along and grab some great bargains on books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles. Proceeds go towards supporting local charities and Rotary projects. The Hub Market is held at the Taree Showground every third Saturday of the month, coinciding with Easter Saturday this year. This is the biggest market in Taree and surrounds, and has both outdoor and undercover areas. Come along and support the stallholders selling their fresh produce, plants, craft goods, second hand items, food and drinks. Each month the markets organisers, The Manning River Lions Club, supports a different local charity with door donations! Open 8am to noon. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/c74920f1-4cc3-440a-b9ea-796d753cf35d.JPG/r10_319_2987_2001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg