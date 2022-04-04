Weather turns it on for TasteFest on the Manning 2022 | photos

community,

The weather was uncharacteristically obliging on Saturday, April 2, turning on sunshine and blue skies for this year's TasteFest on the Manning. The crowds came out to sample vendor's food, wine and craft beer, however stall holder numbers were down this year for various reasons - some had COVID, some who would have travelled a long way said fuel costs were too high, and some panicked and pulled out because of weather concerns, which happily turned out to be unfounded. Regardless of stalls being 20 per cent down in numbers, Lions Club member, Phil Grisold reported that there was still a sense of joyousness to the occasion. Related: Rowing Club a popular choice for Tastefest Charity Producers Dinner "It was very, very busy. It was buzzing. Everybody just really enjoyed getting out. They were so pleased that yet another event hadn't been cancelled due to rain. We got a lot of gratitude for not giving up on it," Phil said. "It was an amazing weekend. The Beach Boys (tribute band) posted it was one of the best events they've played at. All the vendors want to come back." This year the event was moved to the Manning River Rowing Club and adjoining Endeavour Place carpark because of soggy ground at Queen Elizabeth Park, where it is traditionally held. "People just loved having a look at the rowing club upstairs, and they really enjoyed sitting on the verandah and having a gin and tonic, or a beer or a wine," Phil said. "We're forever grateful to the rowing club, because without them the event wouldn't have gone ahead. Tony Beeton and his crew worked like trojans to get that place ready for us." The event also wouldn't have gone ahead, Phil said, if it weren't for TasteFest chairperson Kim O'Toole. "I'm grateful for Kim O'Toole for sticking with it. She is the one who lead the charge and said 'we're not going to cancel', and we all had to pull our fingers out and figure out how to make it happen. Kim stayed cool in the crisis and showed great leadership." While TasteFest is popular with the community and was again a success this year, Phil said the 2022 event may have been the last one, due to a lack of people to help organise it. "We just didn't have enough key volunteers this year, it's too much. Many hands make light work," Phil said. "It could be spread quite easily. It's an easy event to run with enough people." Phil referenced Laurieton's Slice of Haven festival, saying they have about 12 dedicated volunteers, with each doing their own job. "But when it goes down to three or four that are really doing the majority of the work leading up to that, it's too massive. We just needs those extra bodies." A couple of areas TasteFest organisers need help with is social media, and someone to seek sponsorship from businesses. You don't need to sign up to be a member of the Lion's Club to volunteer with TasteFest. If you are interested in being involved in helping out with TasteFest 2023, email TasteFest.TareeLions@gmail.com.

