community,

The Manning River Rowing Club proved a popular venue for the 2022 TasteFest on the Manning Charity Producers' Dinner on Friday, April 1. "It's (the rowing club) probably going to be the best venue in Taree. It was all looking fabulous," Taree Lions Club member Phil Grisold said. "We're forever grateful to the rowing club, because without them the event wouldn't have gone ahead. Tony Beeton and his crew worked like trojans to get that place ready for us." Organised by Taree Lions Club, the Producers' Dinner was held the evening before TasteFest, the popular food, craft beer and wine festival on Saturday (April 2). The dinner, and TasteFest itself, was moved to the rowing club and the adjoining Endeavour Place carpark due to boggy ground at Queen Elizabeth Park, where the event is usually held. Local chef Laurent Gonfond oversaw production of the dinner, with year 11 and 12 hospitality students from St Clare's High School assisting. Hugh + Grace provided the entertainment for the evening. The dinner showcased local produce, with Wingham Beef Exports donating $1000 worth of Manning Valley Naturally beef, chicken from Eddie's Chickens, and hundreds of oysters from Stones Oysters and Seafoods. "As a result, because they donated a lot of oysters, they couldn't do the event (the next day) because they couldn't get the quality seafood for the day because of the flooding, and they're so popular," Phil said. By all accounts, the evening was a great success. "It was amazing. Just rave, rave, rave" Phil said. "The biggest complaint was there was too much to eat!" All funds raised will be donated to local charity, Manning Valley Push4Palliative, who advocate and fundraise to assist palliative patients and their families in the Manning Valley. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/7874c6e8-fc23-479f-a5b0-a41ec8cc24c2.JPG/r0_39_2992_1729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg