The Manning Regional Art Gallery is launching three new exciting exhibitions. For the Love of DOG, Carbon Tax, and Pushing the Edges: Exploring Contemporary Printmaking will launch on Friday, March 25 at 6pm. The exhibition launch night is a great opportunity to explore the new shows, meet the artists and socialise with friends. The exhibitions will run from March 24 until 14 May 2022. For the Love of Dog celebrates one of the oldest friends of humans, and one of the earliest animals depicted in art. Curated by the gallery's assistant director Jane Hosking, this exhibition highlights the range of portrayals of the humble dog by Australian artists. The exhibition features paintings, limited edition prints, drawings and sculpture by Michael Bell, Geoff Harvey, Stephen Bird, Robbie Crane, Michelle Dawson, Jane Grealy, Fiona Knox, Penny Ruthberg, Zoe Tweedale, Emily Valentine and Deborah Williams. Carbon Tax is Fiona Lee's personal response to political commentary around climate change and the bushfire crisis. Fiona lost her home and studio to the catastrophic bushfires in November 2019. She seeks government acknowledgement of the link between the firestorms, the resulting devastation and climate change. She has used the scorched remnants of her home as evidence to communicate this through her art. In Pushing the Edges: Exploring Contemporary Printmaking, artists Fran Alexander, Faye Collier, Pat Davidson, Pat Land, Di Podmore and Kath Soper take traditional techniques and create new works in unexpected ways. The Manning Regional Art Gallery provides diverse and thought-provoking cultural and artistic experiences and the annual program is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW. The launch is open for everyone to attend, and is a fundraising event for the Friends of the Gallery. To book your ticket please visit: Exhibition Openings | For the Love of DOG + Carbon Tax + Pushing the Edges Tickets, Fri 25/03/2022 at 6:00 pm | Eventbrite More in the news: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

