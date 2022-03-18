newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"I'd like to see Taree get warmer again," May Sharp says. But May doesn't mean 'warmer' as in temperature-wise. May is starting an informal friendship group for women, that will be held at the rear of Fotheringham Park., Taree on the first Friday of every month, from 10am to 11.30am, starting April 1 ("You'd be foolish not to come," May quips). The new group will be called 'Friends in the Park', and anyone is welcome, as long as you are female because, she laughs, "I don't want to start a romantic group!". "It doesn't matter what your background or beliefs are, new to the town or long stayers," she says. It doesn't matter what age, either. May says she wanted to start the group as an antidote to isolation and loneliness. "I've noticed because of COVID people who were shut in have become more shut in. I feel that's it time to do something nice in the town for people who have been shut in, and make new friends." She also says that as we get older, may people's friends start passing away, "and if we're not making new friends, will have no friends." She just wants to make the town smile again. Enter the park from River Street where you can unpack your fold up seat and any gear at ease. If it is raining heavily the group will meet at the café in Yalaywanyi Ganya, the MidCoast Council headquarters in Taree South. There is no cost to join the group, and you can come and go as you please. "The reason we shall be there is to meet ladies who are wishing to make new friendships and increase the number of people they all friends in our lovely city. "You may meet the best friend you've ever had!" May says. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/d430185a-92d6-4c18-ad94-3d0331cca553.jpg/r5_3_1200_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg