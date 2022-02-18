community,

After a break last year due to COVID, TasteFest on the Manning is back and ready for its popular community charity day. Organised by Taree Lion's Club, the 'Producers Dinner' will now be held on the Friday evening (April 1) before the popular food, craft beer and wine festival on Saturday (April 2). All funds raised will be donated to local charity, Manning Valley Push4Palliative, who advocate and fundraise to assist palliative patients and their families in the Manning Valley. The dinner, that features world class local produce from the Mid Coast region, has become one of the most anticipated dining experiences in the Manning Valley. Read more: TasteFest on the Manning will be held on Saturday, April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Park The charity day in 2020 was TasteFest's most successful. And with an experienced and growing committee, the original format for the day has been expanded. TasteFest on the Manning chairperson Kim O'Toole said the team have a new chef who has volunteered for this year's event. "The chef is well known to locals and has operated a very popular restaurant in the region in the past. He will bring a European flavour to our local produce," Mrs O'Toole said. The event will be set in TasteFest's community marquee overlooking the Manning River. The event is limited to 80 patrons and tickets will be $95 a head. Tickets are expected to go on sale at the end February and always sell out quickly. The local chef will be revealed when ticket sales are announced. In addition to the Friday evening dining experience, popular duo Grace and Hugh and their piano will be returning to the RiverStage. This concert will be for the general public and is not to be missed. TasteFest volunteer, Toby Uglow, has put together a program for children of all ages. An entertaining variety of live music put together by Akoostik team Kevin and Donna Ballard will be a highlight. Read more: From our archives: TasteFest on the Manning foreshore 2017 to 2019 | photos Taree Lions Club president Allen Lenton said the club has embraced the concept launched five years ago by past president, Phil Grisold. Mr Grisold said the major focus of the day is the variety of local producers to share their love of yummy food, craft beer, fine wine and local beverages. There have been many hours volunteered by Taree Lions members as well as local business members, community volunteers and a wide range of local service clubs. You can help by spreading the word and supporting this event on the day. TasteFest will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 10am to 9pm at Queen Elizabeth Park and Taree RiverStage. Entrances from Manning Street, River Sreet end of park and Sailos end of park. No BYO alcohol or glass allowed. To keep up to date check out TasteFest on the Manning Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

