Taree Quota has launched an appeal to fundraise for flood victims in Lismore. The pop-up shop will be set up in the shop facing the car park at the back of Centrepoint Arcade Taree (opposite the butchers) from Wednesday, March 9 to Saturday March 19. Lismore residents have advised they have been overwhelmed with clothes at this point. Cash donations or gift vouchers, particularly for Woolworths and Coles, will be of most benefit. The Taree Quota ladies all agreed how devastating it was to go through the flood in the Manning last year which is why they decided to organise the fundraiser. Simply drive into the car park, pull up outside the entrance to Centrepoint Arcade and one of the Taree Quota ladies will help you bring in your donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will make a significant contribution to the rejuvenation of the Lismore community, the ladies said. Cash donations can be dropped into the buckets provided at the pop-up shop, while and gift vouchers can be given to the Taree Quota ladies at the shop too. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

