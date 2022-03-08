Rotary launches Flood Relief Appeal

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australian charity Rotary Australia World Community Service has created a national Flood Relief Appeal for people impacted by the current floods in Queensland and Northern NSW. The fundraising campaign was launched to support the communities in need after yet another disaster impacting Australians. "The money raised from the appeal will go directly and quickly to support those impacted, providing essential items and financial support where disaster relief and insurance claims won't stretch," said Rotary Australia World Community Service Ltd CEO Andrew Woodward. Related: More flooding forecast with days of rain to come "The number of disasters Australians have endured in the last few years, in addition to the pandemic, have been significant and left a lot of people are in very difficult financial positions," Mr Woodward said. Rotary Australia World Community Service has previously raised money for bushfire and drought affected areas and sees this disaster as just another where the network of Rotarians can step in to assist. Mr Woodward said that he expects the money to help people with the things that insurance of disaster relief funds cannot replace. Whether it be helping farmers build new fences or providing food and clothing to those that have lost everything, the money raised will be crucial in helping families get back on their feet as soon as possible. Rotary Australia World Community Service is a not-for-profit charity that aims to be the leading Australian charitable organisation for people's wellbeing, supporting Rotarians and Rotary Clubs undertaking humanitarian projects in Australia and overseas. Tax deductible donations to the appeal can be made on the Rotary Australia World Community Service website at rawcs.org.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/06889035-01a1-4f1c-9485-40065fc10713.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg