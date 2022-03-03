community,

A Taree volunteer group has been granted funding to assist with purchasing the equipment needed to raise awareness for the organisation. Taree Quota Club was presented with a $1000 volunteers grant by Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie. Taree Quota's president, Janenne Towers, said the money is a "game-changer" for the group. "New tables and clothes racks will make our pop-up shops, garage sales and street stalls much safer and the trolley will make it so much easier for us to move cumbersome items to events. "These items will make a world of difference to our ability to continue our work," Ms Towers said. The much needed equipment will assist the ladies set up and operate the many fundraising activities they undertake during the year such as tables and trolleys to help with garage sales. The grant was provided by the Federal government to assist volunteer organisations to raise awareness and to support members in their efforts. Taree Quota Club is a not for profit organisation which raises money in the Manning Valley area primarily to empower local women, support child development and inspire future leaders in the community. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/a5ac7d33-f3e5-4650-8dc0-e72035807733.png/r9_23_675_399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg