news, local-news,

FORMER Taree resident Norm Black has established a GoFundMe page to assist the Northern Rivers residents affected by the current flood crisis. The co-founder of TripADeal, Mr Black has made a $20,000 donation to launch the appeal. He now lives near Byron Bay. Mr Black told the Daily Telegraph that any money donated would be converted into vouchers that residents could use to buy bottled water and other essentials. Mr Black described scenes in South Lismore this week as 'apocalyptic'. "This is beyond anything I can imagine, '' he told the Telegraph. "The flood has ploughed through solid brick walls. "It's now a race to get stuff out of houses before the sludge dries and sets." To donate to TripADeal's GoFundMe drive, visit gofund.me/2b317d0e

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/1c8578fc-3d2e-4d86-94fd-08f2c70cd601.jpg/r0_308_882_806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg