Roadworks will commence today (February 7), at Wingham's busy intersection and bus stop, as part of a safety upgrade. Works will upgrade the Youngs Road intersection, and relocate the school bus stop currently on Wingham Road to a more suitable spot on Youngs Road. Travel lanes will also be widened, and a bus turn-around area will be added to Youngs Road. As the works progress, road users may experience slight delays, mostly at night, due to reduced speed limits and some closures of one lane of the road. Drivers are asked to exercise caution, observe altered speed limits and obey all traffic directions and signage. "This upgrade is all about keeping our community safe, especially our children, while also providing a smoother and quieter driving experience," said Peter Gesling, MidCoast Council's acting manager of projects and engineering. "The new intersection, wider lanes and bus stop location will make it easier for motorists and pedestrians alike to go about their day-to-day lives safely." The project spans from 350 metres west of Youngs Road to 1.47 kilometres east of the intersection, and is funded jointly by MidCoast Council and the State Government under the $100 million Road Infrastructure Upgrade program. Works are expected to continue until early July, weather permitting. In further news for Wingham drivers, work commenced this week on an upgrade to a 735 metre section of Tinonee Road immediately east of the Bight Bridge. And a 12 month project to replace Cedar Party Bridge will start in October 2022. For more information on the work being done across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/f56d1a32-6b42-4d39-ac63-635e86cb8ff8.jpg/r0_532_4000_2792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg