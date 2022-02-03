newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In more news for Wingham's road network, a 12-month project to replace Cedar Party Bridge will commence in October 2022. The project is funded through a $19.5 million grant from the NSW Government. MidCoast Council's contractors began surveying on and around Wingham Road and the Cedar Party Creek Bridge in September 2021 to assist in finalising the plans. To keep updated with roadworks, visit council's website Our road network - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au) Read more: MidCoast Council to assess Cedar Party Creek Bridge replacement Cedar Party Creek Bridge and Wingham Pool under discussion again

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/8078e42b-990c-44ef-bd46-b5dfd9181293.jpg/r1_0_479_270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg