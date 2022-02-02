newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wingham and Tinonee residents will see works commencing this week on a 735-metre section of Tinonee Road east of the Bright Bridge. The upgrade to this connector route will include widening the road, improving road drainage and replacing road signage. Work is expected to conclude in March, weather permitting. Flood level markers will be installed and the flood gauge will be moved and rehoused. "These works will significantly improve road safety and provide better property access for residents," said acting manager of projects and engineering, Peter Gesling. "The changes to flood signage and flood gauge position will also assist drivers and council to better monitor road conditions during periods of heavy rain and flooding." Noxious plants such as camphor laurel trees will be removed from the roadside. Often enjoyed in town centres for their shade, camphor laurels are aggressive growers which can affect pastures and waterways and overtake native vegetation, creating habitat loss for native animals. The roadworks will create some minor delays, with stop and go traffic control in place at times. Work on Tinonee Road is being funded through MidCoast Council's road improvement program. To keep updated with roadworks, visit council's website Our road network - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)

