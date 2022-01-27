newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After spending every week for 10 years cleaning up and revitalising Browns Creek (Crooked Creek), Taree local Bill Dennis has been named Community Achiever of the Year in the Taree Australia Day 2022 awards. In 2012 Bill approached Manning Landcare about Browns Creek which led to the raised awareness about the state of the creek and support from local business, adjoining residents, MidCoast Council and MidCoast Water. 'The Friends of Browns Creek' was formed and work began on searching for plans and environmental studies that had been completed to gain a complete picture of the issues regarding vegetation management and aquatic health. Read more: Browns Creek boardwalk officially opened Last December, the boardwalk that runs through the 300 metres of the natural wetlands in an area of Taree that holds significant historic and Indigenous value, was officially opened. "The boardwalk has been a passion for us all because we are all locals and feel as though it is an asset worth having in our community," Bill told the Times at the opening. Bill hopes to name the boardwalk the William Oscar Ryan and Sons Memorial Walk. William Ryan founded Ryan's Shipyard, a business that was based near the entrance of Browns Creek last century. It was revealed that there could also be a Biripi name for the creek and this will also be acknowledged when proven. Bill and the group continue to meet on-site every Wednesday to work on the area. Read more: OUR PLACES - Browns Creek When accepting the award, Bill honored Biripi man Jay Davis (who sadly passed away not long after the opening), for his "wisdom and passion" in pursing to make the boardwalk an outdoor classroom for students to learn about Aboriginal history. "He provided us with so much wisdom and knowledge about the significance this area holds for the Aboriginal people. And we will continue to honour that," Bill said. Bill received the award at Taree's Australia Day awards ceremony at the RiverStage on Wednesday. The other nominee for the award was Zeng Jian Xin who fishes shopping trolleys out of the Manning River and cleans them up for collection. Both men are honoured for their incredible contributions to the Manning community. Other awards:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/ed36f9d0-336f-4960-a7d2-24ba8ef20ade.jpg/r0_15_1014_588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg