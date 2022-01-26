community,

"Anyone from Manning Point and the islands knows that if they need anything, we are still there for them. We are about looking after our locals and looking after the people who need us." So said an emotional Grahame 'Jock' Martin after he was named Citizen of the Year at Taree's Australia Day function held at the RiverStage on Wednesday. Read more: Grahame 'Jock' Martin from Manning Point named Citizen of the Year Jock has been described as the 'hero' of Manning Point and the islands after his efforts during the disastrous March 2021 floods as manager of the Manning Point Bowling Club. He was nominated by the Manning Point community to acknowledge his work in coordinating the response during the escalating flood crisis while also ensuring all residents were catered for during that harrowing time. "It has been a really special day for me today. I appreciate all of my family, friends, and the locals who came along,'' he said at the presentation. Jock said the award recognises the whole Manning Point, Oxley Island and Mitchell's Island communities. "It has been a tough year, and I have no doubt there will be tough ones to come, but we couldn't have gotten through the tough times without the locals and all of the volunteers. "This one is for the people of Manning Point and the islands," he said when accepting the award. On the first night of the floods back in March 2021 Jock housed many locals at the bowling club as water started in inundate the area. And over that weekend, he arranged back-to-back trips from a helicopter to deliver food and supplies. Read more: Manning Point Bowling Club manager Jock Martin tells his story of coordinating the flood response Jock set up a table with sheets of paper for residents to write what urgent supplies, items or assistance they needed. Another sheet provided contact details for local trades people. Jock then matched each need with the suitable person and delegated jobs. "I went straight to the caravan park and we evacuated everyone," he told the Times last April. "We brought everyone out of the caravan park over the course of the day into here (the bowling club)," Jock said. "Everyone was here and the road was cut off at the 'Mad Mile' and Cowans Lane (Oxley Island)." When asked after receiving the award on Wednesday what his plans were for the coming days, Jock told the Times he would be heading to Newcastle to donate new boots and walking clothes to Simon of Captain Australia's Big Walk in support of The Kids Cancer Project. Simon is walking from Brisbane to Sydney to raise money for the cause, stopping in at Manning Point and Old Bar last week where Jock joined him to have breakfast. To give an indication of the impact Jock has had on his community, this Facebook post from the Manning Point Bowling Club on March 22 of last year, just after the major floods had hit, says it all. "There's one person we all need to thank, and shout a beer once this is all over. "Our main man, Jock. "This man has worked tirelessly around the clock, ensuring everyone's health and safety is looked after. "Coordinating something that is so new to us all, and doing it beautifully. "He has gone above and beyond to accommodate people, to reassure people and he has lent a helping hand wherever he possibly could. "He doesn't have a dry piece of clothing, and absolutely stinks like an old mouldy rag from being chest deep in flood water. "He's guided helicopters in and out of our Carpark and he's had his phone to his ear constantly organising support for our town. "He's our go to man, and nothing is ever too much of a hassle. "If we can count on anyone, it's Jock Martin and bloody hell are we lucky to have him in our little community! "When you see this man, give him a hand shake or a high 5. I don't recommend a hug, unless you also want to smell like an old mouldy rag!! "Thank you Jock, our local legend." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

