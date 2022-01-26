community,

Australia Day means many of things to many people, but for the girls from the Chatham High Dancers, it is a day to reflect, to acknowledge and share indigenous culture. Performing for the crowd at the beginning of the Australia Day function in Taree, The Chatham High Dancers, along with Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery, were named the Community Group of the Year. The Chatham High Dancers received the award for the inspiration they provide to other young people and for the indigenous connection they provide to the communities in the Manning. When presenting the award, master of ceremonies Bruce Moy congratulated the group for being an inspiration to other young people and for sharing their rich indigenous heritage with the Manning community. "The Chatham High Dancers have built respect and understanding across communities as hope and stories are shared." Chatham High dancer, Shayla Grange said she was proud she could share her Aboriginal culture with the Manning community, particularly on a day like Australia Day. "I am happy we can be together here today as one. "I want to make Australia Day for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people," Shayla said. Shayla was joined by her fellow dance group members, Kasey and Jada, who both agreed the way Australian's celebrate the day is something that should change. "Winning the Community Group of the Year award means a lot to us, because it is not often that we get recognised for stuff like that," Kasey Grange said. The Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery, who shared the award with the dancers, received it for their continued support of the Manning Regional Art Gallery and local artists. The other nominees were the Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning for the RiverStage concert series, and the Wingham District Rugby League Club for 100 years of service to rugby league in both senior and junior level. Other award winners:

