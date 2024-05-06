Letter: Great Koala National Park please

Koalas are now endangered in NSW, and alarmingly, on a trajectory toward extinction by 2050 ("Kiwarrak State Forest logging set to begin on International Wild Koala Day" Manning River Times, 3/5).
The Friends of Kiwarrak action group are therefore right to be concerned about ongoing logging of koala habitat.
Instead of more destruction, it is time for the Minns government to create the promised Great Koala National Park that will support wildlife, buffer us against climate impacts, and offer a place for all Australians to enjoy the great outdoors.
Native forest logging's time is up. Conservation in conjunction with plantation forestry is the only sustainable way forward.
