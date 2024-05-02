Kiwarrak State Forest logging set to begin on International Wild Koala Day

Logging is scheduled to continue in Kiwarrak State Forest despite calls to abandon the plan and instead establish a flora reserve.
Residents and environmental groups have voiced concerns regarding the impact logging will have particularly on koala populations, which saw a decline of up to 80 per cent as a result of the 2019 bushfires.
The move to start logging follows recommendations from the Department of Primary Industries that suggests the proposal for dedicating the land as a flora reserve "be considered in a broader context and include impacts on wood supply and an assessment of the net benefits and costs of the change," according to a statement issued by deputy director general, David McPherson to Greens state member Sue Higginson MLC.
About 30 members and guests of local environment action group, Friends of Kiwarrak met with Ms Higginson MLC on the evening of Monday, April 29 to discuss their options in the face of the scheduled clearing.
Friends of Kiwarrak member, Clare Rourke expressed her concern as to the mode of cultivation which she sees as harmful to the koala population.
"When they log in Kiwarrak, the majority of the targeted trees are considered primary koala feed trees, such as tallowwoods," Clare said.
"So it is selective harvesting, but it is selectively harvesting the mature trees that the koalas really need now."
Friday, May 3 is the planned date for resumption of logging. May 3 is also Wild Koala Day.
"The community that loves Kiwarrak and the koalas that call it home have been betrayed by Premier Minns and the Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty," Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment, Sue Higginson said.
"I met with the community (Monday) night and it's clear they are determined and resolved, they are not giving up. It's not too late for (the government) to step up to this community call and protect our koalas.
"It is time for Premier Minns to take responsibility for the protection of native forests, and insist that native forest logging in NSW come to an end."
