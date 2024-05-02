Manning River Times
Kiwarrak State Forest logging set to begin on International Wild Koala Day

By Rick Kernick
May 3 2024 - 4:00am
Logging is scheduled to continue in Kiwarrak State Forest despite calls to abandon the plan and instead establish a flora reserve.

