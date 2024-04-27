Jake Kennett Allan Skinner grandstand officially named at Wingham

THEY were Wingham Rugby League Club's first grade front row combination for more than a decade.
Now Jake Kennett and Allan Skinner's names will be a permanent fixture at the newly named Regional Australia Bank Stadium at Wingham. This follows the official naming of the Jake Kennett-Allan Skinner Grandstand at the ground on Saturday, April 27.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin outlined the playing careers of both at the opening which was held just before the start of the Group 3 first grade game between the Tigers and Port City.
He described the pair as 'Wingham icons' who played with the Tigers from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. Both remained heavily involved with the club after retiring from the game and are life members.
Mr Martin pointed out the Wingham club has a history dating back more than 100 years and many people have worked hard for the club in that time. He said a few names were considered when the committee decided to name the recently refurbished stand. However, he said it was impossible to go past Mr Kennett and Mr Skinner, who both played more than 200 games for the club, won premierships and are both members of the Group Three Hall of Fame.
Mr Skinner appeared shocked when the announcement was made.
"Where's my mate,'' he smiled, as he made his way to Mr Kennett, who was sitting nearby with family in the grandstand.
"I've been 56 years with this club and had some proud moments,'' Mr Skinner told the big crowd in attendance.
"But today tops the lot.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.