THERE are six new members of Group Three Rugby League's Hall of Fame following an induction held at the Wingham Services Club.
Max Coggan (Taree United), Darrin Dark (Old Bar Pirates), Marshall Loadsman (broadcaster), John Parish (Gloucester), Norm Taylor (Taree Old Bar) and Allan Skinner (Wingham) are now bona fide members of the hall of fame.
A crowd of more than 150 attended the evening. Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said it was probably the biggest turnout since the hall of fame was inaugurated in 2013. This included hall of fame members Kevin Everett and Joe White (Gloucester), Kevin Hardy and Mark Hogan (Taree United), Tony Hinton (Taree Old Bar), John Adamson (Taree Old Bar), Errol Ruprecht (Taree United and Taree Old Bar) and Jake Kennett (Wingham).
A lock forward, Coggan represented North Coast and was a member of Taree United's premiership winning sides in 1971 and '73. He was player of the match in the 1971 grand final.
Dark, a back rower, is the first Pirate to be inducted to the hall of fame. He played more than 200 games with the club, was a 10 time winner of the Pirates' player of the year and was a member of premiership winning sides in 1996 and 1999. He also represented Group Three and has coached North Coast under 18 sides.
Parish was a North Coast representative fullback who later made a Country side when playing in Newcastle. He had two years with Wingham in 1982/83 when Gloucester dropped out of first division and played in the 1982 grand final. He was also one of the instigators of Gloucester joining the Group Three Saturday League, with the Magpies winning the premiership in 1988.
Taylor, a prop or second rower, represented North Coast in 1972 where he was coached by the legendary Jack Gibson. A stalwart with the Taree Old Bar club, Taylor played in the 1978 premiership winning side.
Skinner, the unofficial mayor of Wingham, was a member of strong Wingham sides in the 1960s and captain-coached the 1966 team that made the grand final. It was an era when when the Tigers had a great rivalry with Gloucester. A prop, Skinner was a group representative while he became heavily involved in club administration after retiring.
Loadsman was known as 'The Voice of Group Three.' He called Group Three matches for Radio 2RE from 1969 to 1986 and built up a huge following for his precise and analytical knowledge of the game.
This was also Wayne Bridge's last official function as Group Three chairman. He will step down from the position at the group's annual meeting on Thursday, December 15 at the Wingham Services Club.
