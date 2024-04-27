Greens MP to address public meeting ahead of logging in Kiwarrak forest

Greens MP Sue Higginson is the special guest at the Friends of Kiwarrak public meeting next Monday (April 29) as the native forest logging date looms.
Logging has been announced to commence in Kiwarrak State Forest on May 3, which is Wild Koala Day.
Ms Higginson will join Friends of Kiwarrak members alongside local Clare Rouke and MidCoast Council's Dheera Smith as they discuss grassroots action, community mobilisation and the power of protest.
Ms Higginson successfully moved a motion in the NSW Upper House calling on the government to consider creating a flora reserve within Kiwarrak State Forest. This was in support of the proposal of Friends of Kiwarrak to protect one area of the 12,00 hectare State Forest which forms critical koala habitat.
Ms Higginson said this submission has been rejected.
Friends of Kiwarrak noted on social media: "The flora reserve application for compartments 10-13 has been officially declined (Friday, April 26), by Minister Tara Moriarty MLC. And logging of this precious but small part of Kiwarrak State Forest is set to proceed next Friday May 3, on Wild Koala Day. Please stand up for what you feel is right and come together with us as a community, next Monday, April 29, to discuss what to do from here."
The meeting at Tinonee Public School starts at 6pm.
