Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Greens MP to address public meeting ahead of logging in Kiwarrak forest

By Staff Reporters
April 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens MP Sue Higginson is the special guest at the Friends of Kiwarrak public meeting next Monday (April 29) as the native forest logging date looms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.