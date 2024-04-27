Greens MP to address public meeting ahead of logging in Kiwarrak forest

Friends of Kiwarrak noted on social media: "The flora reserve application for compartments 10-13 has been officially declined (Friday, April 26), by Minister Tara Moriarty MLC. And logging of this precious but small part of Kiwarrak State Forest is set to proceed next Friday May 3, on Wild Koala Day. Please stand up for what you feel is right and come together with us as a community, next Monday, April 29, to discuss what to do from here."