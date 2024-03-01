Bid for parts of Kiwarrak State Forest to become a flora reserve

Friends of Kiwarrak are requesting the NSW government consider designating four compartments of Kiwarrak State Forest as a flora reserve for the use of the community and environmental conservation.
The submission comes as the Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) intends to start logging the four compartments - 10, 11, 12 and 12 - on March 25, 2024.
The four compartments combined come to 947 hectares and contain 70 kilometres of mountain bike trails.
"We understand that the NSW Governor and the Minister for Agriculture can jointly set aside land within a State Forest as a Flora Reserve for the preservation of native flora," the group said.
The proposal was submitted to Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson in January.
"Tanya has been in touch with me to say it's been forwarded to (NSW Minister for the Environment) Penny Sharpe, and she's she's awaiting a response, " Friends of Kiwarrak member, Clare Rourke said.
"And Tanya has said a couple of times she understands the anxiety and the urgency that we're feeling and that she is still pressing for a response."
The group argues that the four compartments could be better used four mountain biking tourism, which is of importance to the local economy, and other recreational uses by the public, particularly because it is so close to the village of Tinonee, and Taree.
Suggestions of the ways the flora reserve could be of benefit to the public are:
"A logged forest is rarely visited, and although NSWFC have stated that they will endeavour to minimise the impact of logging on the existing trails, a representative has also stated that 'it won't be pretty'," Clare said.
Kiwarrak State Forest is part of the Kiwarrak ARKS (Area of Regional Koala Significance), and logging will take place that is known that the endangered species inhabits.
"The trees selected by (FCNSW) for logging are the same species that are chosen by koalas for feed and rest," Clare said.
"It is of utmost concern to our community because of the inevitable impact on koalas and their habitat in a forest that is recovering from the effects of a destructive, harmful bushfire."
As well as koalas, a critically endangered species found in the forest is the pale yellow doubletail orchid.
"There are also confirmed reports on FCNSW's Flora and Fauna Map (Oct 10, 2023) of endangered and vulnerable fauna species such as the southern myotis, glossy black cockatoo, yellow-bellied glider, greater glider, sooty owl, barking owl, brush tailed phascogale, spotted quoll, little bentwing bat, powerful owl and wompoo fruit dove," Clare said.
The group says it's not too late to help in the push for the four compartments to be made into a flora reserve.
A public meeting on the corner of The Bucketts Way and Manchester Street at the entrance to Tinonee is scheduled for Thursday, March 7 from 5pm to 7pm.
"We're asking people to come along, show their support, find out what they can be doing to help," Friends of Kiwarrak member, Debbie Scarfe said.
Additionally, you can keep up to date with Friends of Kiwarrak on their Facebook page, where they have a template for people to write to relevant government ministers and departments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.