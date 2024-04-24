Manning River Times
Manning River Times
Australian bass and estuary perch fishing closure to begin May 1st

By Staff Reporters
April 25 2024 - 5:30am
Recreational fishers are reminded that the annual fishing closure for Australian Bass and Estuary Perch in all coastal rivers and estuaries in NSW will commence on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

