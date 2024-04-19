Calm seas mean better times for outside anglers

NOW the seas have calmed outside fishing has improved in the past week.
Trag and snapper make up most of the catches, but a few spotted and Spanish mackerel have been boated.
Long tailed tuna are still taking trolled lures.
On the beaches tailor, whiting and just legal school mulloway have been bagged on Crowdy beach.
In the river luderick are biting well on green weed during the day and on yabbies at night.
There are still some good bream to be caught at night on mullet strips.
The flathead are still in the bite in the backwater at Harrington.
Mud crabs are trapping well up river.
The favourable good fishing conditions should continue for a week or two.
Meanwhile, Kate Shelton reports that Camden Haven has something for every angler this week.
The river boasts impressive flathead catches, while the occasional school of mulloway tempts anglers near the break walls.
