Olympic-sized test for Mid Coast footballers

This was their first victory of the season and came after some heavy defeats early in the year.
However, Sunday will be a bigger challenge against the always-formidable Newcastle Olympic at Taree Zone Field.
"The players are pretty realistic, they know it's going to be tougher this week,'' coach Mandi Langlar said.
Olympic currently sit in fourth place. In the first round they hammered Mid Coast 12-0.
"But my players are happy because they know they're improving. They got a bit of confidence out of the win last week. This will be a big test for us to see how much we have improved,'' Langlar added.
"We got a lesson from Olympic last time. That was only our second game together and it was about 8-0 after 25 minutes.
"The second half was much better from us.''
Langlar said the side came though last week without any injury concerns while Indiana Hardisty is on the comeback trail from a medial ligament problem.
"She had a few more minutes last week but she's a little way off top fitness yet,'' Langlar said.
Olympic boast three former Jets players and Langlar said they're a first class lineup.
"But they've had a few hiccups in the last couple of weeks,'' she added.
"And when they are up against strong defence they get a bit frustrated. If we can do that we can keep the score down.
"Last week I was happy with the way the girls were able to create goal scoring opportunities - we're not just stopping chances, we're starting to create them as well.''
Langlar said the side must learn to make the most of goal scoring opportunities if they are going to post more wins this year.
"We're trying to be a positive football team and win games, not just stop the carnage,'' she said.
"That's our philosophy at the moment, not worry about the scoreboard, but if a team is going to beat us, they earn it.''
Sophie Gallagher, Lulu McGrath and Beth Kauter were among Mid Coast's best in the win over Warners Bay.
Warners Bay won the first round game 8-1.
Langlar said that is a measure of how much her young side has improved since then.
Mid Coast won all matches last Sunday and only conceded two goals. Langlar said the Taree Zone Field held up well considering the problems with the surface earlier in the season.
