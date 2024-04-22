Mid Coast defeat Warners Bay to notch season's first premier league win

MID Coast started the second round of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football competition on a winning note by downing Warners Bay 2-0 in the clash at the Taree Zone Field.
Coach Mandi Langlar said her side was comfortably the better side.
"We should have scored a couple more goals to be honest,'' she said.
"We hit the post on one occasion while their keeper made a couple of good saves. We created quite a few chances and to be fair, I don't think Warners Bay had that many.''
"I thought Lulu McGrath and Luna Birch in the centre back positions were extremely good. Warners Bay has an outstanding striker but they kept her very quiet,'' Langlar added.
"Our midfielders, Sophie Gallaher and Beth Kauter really took control while Iris Hunter was another one who worked hard. For the first time this season we really did control the midfield and that was the difference in keeping a clean sheet.''
Langlar said it was a timely win, given her young side's struggles at the start of the season when they suffered some heavy defeats.
"We knew this season was going to be a long haul and that there was going to be a bit of heartache along the way,'' she said.
"But we've kept working hard and improving. Even in our last game against top-of-the-comp Broadmeadow Magic there was a vast improvement.
"We have a hell of a long way to go, but we're on the right track. We got the result this week and it was good to see the girls so happy after the match.''
Gallagher and Evie Gill were the goal scorers.
It was a big day for the club with wins in all grades. The 13s won 5-0 with Hannah Ryan and Poppy Henderson both scoring doubles while Alex Ellis notched the other.
Mid Coast 15s won 3-0 (goals Kaylie Dawson, Liliana Pinner and Frankie Suppl) while a hat-trick to Abby Buttsworth highlighted Mid Coast's 6-2 success in the 17s. Valentine Tate-Fisher, Indie Lucas and Charlie Garemy were the other goal scorers.
"The juniors did very well and were very dominant,'' Langlar said.
"The 17s were very strong, they were up 6-0 at one point and the 13s and 15s were very good.
"We have some promising young players up here. These kids want to get somewhere in the game and it is up to us to provide the pathways.''
Mid Coast will be at home to fourth placed Newcastle Olympic next Sunday.
