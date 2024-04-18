Manning River Times
Trainer Tony Ball has grand plans for his lone Taree starter

By Greg Pritchard
April 18 2024 - 2:00pm
Local trainer Tony Ball is running just one horse - Grand Horizon - at the Taree race meeting on Saturday and after booking in-form jockey Ben Looker to ride the mare he's tipping a big run from her.

