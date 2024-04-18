Trainer Tony Ball has grand plans for his lone Taree starter

Local trainer Tony Ball is running just one horse - Grand Horizon - at the Taree race meeting on Saturday and after booking in-form jockey Ben Looker to ride the mare he's tipping a big run from her.
Ball has been trying to squeeze a second career win out of Grand Horizon this campaign and after the four-year-old has several times come close without winning he believes the Class 1 Handicap over 1412 metres is a race that really suits.
Grand Horizon was tried beyond 1200m for the first time in her career last start and after being fifth on the turn she battled on well for third in a Class 1 race over 1400m at Taree on March 26.
The track was rated a Heavy 8 that day and 48 hours ahead of Saturday's meeting it was also rated a Heavy 8.
"We've had a glorious few days this week, so even if it stays a Heavy 8 it won't be a bad Heavy 8, if you know what I mean," Ball said.
"She'll handle the 1400, no problem. She fought hard and didn't get beat far in her first go at it and she's done really well since.
"She's been up for a little while this time in, but she's still enjoying it. She's very fit, she looks good, she eats everything and does everything right on the track, so I'm very happy with her.
"She'll be hard to beat. She'll be third or fourth in the run and ready to get home well and her form is very good for a race like this.
"We identified this race a few weeks ago as a good one for her and pointed her towards it and Ben Looker's been in great form so it's good to get him on-board.
"I won't tie him up with instructions. I just like to leave it to the jockey in most cases, particularly when they're experienced. No good me telling them something and trying to lock them in to do it. Things happen in races and jockeys have got to be ready to react."
Grand Horizon has been a very consistent horse, with three seconds and four thirds to go with her one win so far from 13 starts.
That win came in a $45,000 Big Maiden over 1175m at Grafton last July, when she was ridden by leading Queensland jockey James Orman.
Looker, who rode five winners at last Sunday's Grafton meeting, is riding Grand Horizon for the first time.
