PORT Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer says the stable took a while to work out what was best for Tribute King, but that he knew the Cross Family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup over 1609 metres at Taree on Tuesday would suit the horse perfectly.
Tribute King responded by just nosing out Acoustix to win in a desperate finish that to the naked eye was impossible to pick.
"He's a tricky horse to work out," Shailer said after the win. "He's a lovely, big horse and his trackwork is really good. He gives you the indication he'll win races and I think we made a couple of blues by running him from wide barriers and on wet tracks in probably unsuitable races.
"But we learned our lesson. He's probably a 1600-to-1800-metre horse that needs a good track and a few things to go his way in a race to put him in with a chance.
"He drew barrier one at Taree and after that I thought he was a genuine winning chance. He did the job well and I think he's a horse that may win a Saturday race in Brisbane at some stage."
Shailer has had Tribute King since midway through last year. The five-year-old gelding had only won once from 13 starts before that, but has added two more wins in his eight starts for Shailer.
"I don't think his record is a reflection of his ability," Shailer said. "He's put in some good runs when he hasn't won and been a bit unlucky at times, so it was great to see win this time."
Tribute King started at $7 and was beautifully ridden by Ben Looker, who had him on the fence behind the leader in the run and was immediately in the clear once they straightened.
Shailer completed a double when Empress Zou won the Wingham Beef/Wingham Tigers Day Sat 1st April 2023 Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap over 1258 metres.
"She's going to be a nice bread-and-butter horse," the trainer said. "She was first-up from a spell and the way she won her only barrier trial suggested she'd be very hard to beat.
"It was a good, soft win. I don't know if she beat much, I thought it was a pretty moderate field, with respect, but she certainly has scope to go on and win a few more. She could have a crack at a Saturday race in Brisbane eventually as well."
Empress Zoo started at $1.90 and won like a hot favourite should, with jockey Aaron Bullock taking hold of her over the last 30 metres after she had bounded through the middle of the field to establish a winning advantage.
