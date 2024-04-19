Perfect opportunity for improving Mid Coast to achieve a favourable result

IT'S been a difficult first round, however Mid Coast Football's Northern NSW Women's Premier League coach Mandi Langlar is convinced her team is heading in the right direction.
Mid Coast meets fellow strugglers, Warners Bay at the Taree Zone Field on Sunday in the first game of the second round.
Warners Bay has one win from seven starts, Mid Coast none from five with two catch-up games due to wet weather to play.
"The progression has been great and we're getting better and better,'' Langlar said.
Langlar pointed out the MC played the leading side, Broadmeadow, last Sunday.
"We were beaten 6-0 but we were 2-0 down early after a couple of little errors,'' she said.
"From there it was a really tight battle until we conceded a couple late.''
Langlar said her young and inexperienced players are getting used to the pace of first grade football and are starting to cut out the fundamental errors that marred the early matches.
"We said from the start to be prepared for some heavy defeats in the early stage,'' she said.
"Now we don't want to see those big losses - 5-0 is about as heavy a loss as we would expect from the better teams.
"In five games we've progressed enormously and I think we'll see a different result against Warners Bay to the first round, when we were beaten 8-1.
"I'll be shocked and horrified if it's another 8-1 defeat. I expect our girls to meet the challenge against Warners Bay, who have had their troubles with a couple of double figure losses.
"This is an opportunity for us to get a result and I'm confident that if the girls play like they did last weekend, then we'll be in this match up to our eyeballs.''
The game kicks off at 4pm.
