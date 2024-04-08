Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Saffron off to Northern Tigers with the goal of playing A-League

By Mick McDonald
April 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWLY crowned Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year, Saffron Grass starts a new path in her footballing journey this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.