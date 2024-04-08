Saffron off to Northern Tigers with the goal of playing A-League

NEWLY crowned Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year, Saffron Grass starts a new path in her footballing journey this year.
Saffron was named 2023's top sport at the annual Manning Sport Awards held at Club Taree on Friday, April 5.
She has only just returned from a 16 day tour of the US with the Australian Schoolgirls team. The Australians played in the Dallas Cup, a competition of youth teams, the majority from the US and Mexico. They defeated Dallas FC 2-1 in the final to complete the tournament undefeated.
For the past seven years Saffron has been in the Newcastle Jets system.
Last season she played with the Emerging Jets in the Sydney-based National Women's Premier League. The Jets had four training sessions a week, however, Saffron was given permission to train twice a week locally with Football Mid North Coast Northern NSW Premier League sides, as she was studying for her HSC at St Clare's High School.
Saffron is now living in Newcastle where she attends university. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder will play with the Northern Tigers in the premier league. The Tigers are based at Turramurra.
The Jets were keen to retain her services, however, the chance to play with a more experienced team proved an irresistible lure for Saffron.
As the name suggests, the Emerging Jets are made up mainly of promising young players.
In accepting the sportstar award, Saffron thanked her parents, Toni and Mick for their support.
Saffron's goal is to eventually gain play in the A-League Women's competition.
"But it's a long road and Saffron realises that,'' her dad, Mick, said this week.
"There are no guarantees. It's been a long journey for her so far and we've learnt a lot.''
Saffron gained a spot in the Australian Schoolgirls team following the Australian All Schools Championship in Canberra. NSW went through the event unbeaten, with Saffron named the team's players' player, an award selected by the coaching staff.
She was also a member of the Northern NSW under 18s team that dominated the National Talent Challenge played in Melbourne. This was the unofficial Australian under 18 championship. Northern didn't lose a game and remarkably, didn't concede a goal.
Saffron is the first footballer to be named sportstar of the year. The award has a history dating back to 1960.
The sportstar of the year was one of six awards presented.
Jane Lynch was named the winner of the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport. The president of Taree Old Bar Surf Club, Jane is also a Football Mid North Coast board member and coach of the Mid Coast Football under 17s in the Northern NSW Premier League.
Wingham Rugby League player Jett Gilbert won the Kasey Brown Perpetual Junior Sportstar of the Year. Jett was named the North Coast under 18s forward of the year following the Laurie Daley Cup last year while he was also the Group Three under 18 player of the year and Wingham's player of the year.
Athlete Jeremy Ussher, 17, was the All Abilities Sport Award winner. Jeremy won a bronze medal in under 20 multiclass 200m sprint at the national championships held in Perth while he was also four in the under 20 100m, where he clocked a personal best time.
Due to the number of quality nominations, the team of the year was divided into senior and junior divisions.
Old Bar Pirates, the Group Three Rugby League premiers, won the senior award. The Pirates won the club's first premiership since 1999 by beating Port Macquarie 22-10 in the grand final at Port Macquarie. They were also the first club from the southern section of Group Three to win a first grade premiership since 2011.
Taree Wildcats under 18s won the junior award. The Wildcats won the Football Mid North Coast under 18 premiership then backed up to defeat northern champions Port United in the zone playoff. Taree was the only southern side to win a zone championship.
Dual Melbourne Cup winning jockey Corey Brown was inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame by champion cyclists Nick Gates as part of the function.
A crowd of more than 130 attended the award night. This was nearly double last year.
Award committee chairman Garry Stephen said his committee will meet soon to start preparations for 2025.
Major sponsors of the award night were the Manning River Times, Colliers Engineering and Design, 2RE/MAX Fm, Valley Industries and Aussie Green Klean.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.