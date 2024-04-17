New date for Group 3/Indigenous All Stars rugby league games

GROUP Three Rugby League has re-scheduled the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars matches to Saturday, June 29 at Wauchope.
There's a general bye scheduled for June 29/30 in Group Three for the women's league tag, reserve and first grades. A full round of of under 18s will be played at Lake Cathie on June 30.
The All Stars games will be in under 18s, women's tackle and men's fiirst grade.
Taree City plays Macleay Valley at 11am while Wingham meets Wauchope from 12.15. Forster-Tuncurry takes on Port City at 1.30 while Lake Cathie make their Group Three debut against defending under 18 premiers, Port Macquarie, at 2.45.
