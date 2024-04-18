Tinonee Topics: Defibrillator donated to Tinonee Hall

Members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall gathered on Friday morning, April 12 at the hall to welcome Wally Riley from Taree Masonic Lodge, along with Jan Stevens and Kerrie Nix, who made a presentation to the hall on behalf of Masonic Lodge 44 and their charity Op Shop 44. The donation was an essential defibrillator, which is very much appreciated.
Hall president ,Jan Hayden thanked Masonic member, Wally for their generosity and presented a certificate of appreciation. It is hoped to have a demonstration on the workings of the machine which is to be shortly positioned at the building.
The following morning, members met for their monthly meeting and spoke on a number of ideas as for further fundraising. A booking has been accepted to host Wingham Probus Club's Christmas in July with the date set for Wednesday, July 17.
Many thanks to member Peter Langdown who has done a number of small maintenance jobs around the hall and helped to spruce up the recently covered disabled ramp.
Hubby John and I were invited to attend the season launch last Saturday evening of the Wingham District Rugby League Football Club for 2024. The launch was held at The Parkview room at Wingham Services Club.
It was a full house and compliments to those in attendance for their behaviour and manners and for the smorgasbord style meal. It surprised me to learn that there are several ladies teams competing and the club has almost 80 sponsors including major sponsorship coming from Regional Bank of Australia, in particular the Wingham branch. I have never been a great fan of rugby league but occasionally watch some on TV.
Well done to the organisers of the Wingham Busker Muster, you certainly had good crowds around the main business streets and the weather was perfect, you couldn't have wished for better. Hope it was the success you had hoped for with all the hard work the committee had put into it.
President Jenny Cherry welcomed members to the April meeting of Tinonee Historical Society which was held on Tuesday, April 16. Ongoing maintenance has continued on the fence and in the garden as the time continues to draw closer to the museum's 21st birthday in September.
On Tuesday afternoon Wallamba CWA Branch hosted a visit from NSW CWA state president Mrs Joy Beames who was accompanied by MNC CWA group president Mrs Rhonda Merchant from Gloucester, and four Forster branch ladies joined the gathering as well.
I was delegated to introduce Mrs Beames who spoke about the work of CWA.
Members present were then invited to talk about their time as a member of CWA and what it has done for them.
A delicious afternoon tea was enjoyed by all and and a number of photos were taken to remember the visit.
Fellow Anglican Church members at Tinonee helped friend Bryson Muldoon celebrate a special birthday last Thursday after the morning service. Bryson was treated to a sponge cake by wife Cheryl and I had taken along some Anzac biscuits not knowing it was Bryson's 75th birthday, so a happy time was had by all. Bryson may you have many more birthdays to come.
