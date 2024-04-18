Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Defibrillator donated to Tinonee Hall

By Pam Muxlow
April 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall gathered on Friday morning, April 12 at the hall to welcome Wally Riley from Taree Masonic Lodge, along with Jan Stevens and Kerrie Nix, who made a presentation to the hall on behalf of Masonic Lodge 44 and their charity Op Shop 44. The donation was an essential defibrillator, which is very much appreciated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.