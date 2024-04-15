James Johnston makes surprise appearance at Wingham Busker Muster

Wingham-born country music star James Johnston made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Busker Muster at Wingham.
James Johnston not only agreed to present the winners of the Busker Muster with their prizes, but performed his hit song, Raised Like That, with the Wingsong Choir joining him in the chorus.
James's mother currently has the pop-up shop selling children's clothes in Wingham.
"She got in touch with me and said that James was going to be in town and he loved to be involved," organiser Bill Beach said.
Bill said it was a great day on Saturday, April 13. Isabella Street was crowded with visitors and 22 buskers performing at various times. And the weather kind; the sun a little too kind, perhaps, as people baked on the sunny side of the street, while on the shady side you could barely move.
"It was absolutely packed," Bill said.
Because of the heat, organisers are looking at the possibility of putting the Busker Muster on in May next year.
The winning buskers were voted on by the public.
Shania Bonito came in first, winning $500 and a gig at this year's Wingham Music Festival.
Second prize pf $200 went to Lucas and Isaac, and third prize of $100 to jazz duo The Gnomads.
And for the third time, Gloucester's Travis McLachlan-Ifield won $100 in the junior section.
"We're thinking he should move out of the junior section for next year," Bill laughed.
