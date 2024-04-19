All good as Graham gets Level 6 touch football referee accreditation

A 12 WEEK program concentrating on fitness and diet was the key to Graham Goodwin earning his Level 6 touch football referee's badge.
This now enables Goodwin to referee international matches and is the highest level available in the sport.
Goodwin is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, pocketing a $50 open order from Iguana.
He missed out on gaining the L6 at two previous attempts. The assessment is done at the national championships held each year in Coffs Harbour.
"My son-in-law, Abi Khan, a personal trainer and dietitian, worked out a 12 week program particularly concentrating on diet, leading into the nationals,'' Goodwin said.
"I lost 12kgs and that made a hell of a difference getting around the park. If you're fit going into those events it makes it a lot easier to keep up with play.''
Goodwin is a L6 senior, meaning he can control games at the higher level from over 30s onwards.
"That's based on my age. I can't do the opens at nationals - although I probably can at State Cup. And 30s is still fairly quick.''
Goodwin gained his L5 three years ago and it was always his intention to move to L6.
"But you only get assessed for Level 6 at the nationals,'' he said.
Goodwin was told he 'only just' missed out on his L6 badge at his first two attempts.
"So I was determined this time. There were a couple of areas I had to improve and I couldn't afford to make too many errors,'' he said.
He progressed to refereeing from playing - he was a regional representative - and coaching. Now refereeing is his focus.
"I still get the enjoyment from the game and also the fitness,'' he explained.
"When Phil Rainger, who is a L6, moved here it made a big difference because he pushed us to go to the higher levels,'' he said.
However, he admits it is difficult adjusting from controlling a game locally to being in charge in a major tournament.
"It usually takes one or two games at championships to get up to speed,'' he said.
Last year he journeyed to Sydney occasionally on a Friday night to referee games in the city championships to prepare for the State Cup held at Port Macquarie.
Goodwin has been Taree Touch president for 20 years - the longest serving in the association's near half century history. He is in no hurry to step aside.
"As long as they want me to continue, I'm happy to do so,'' he said.
Goodwin can now referee World Cup games. The next cup is mid-year in Nottingham so that's out of the equation.
"It'll be held in New Zealand in four years. I'll be 69 then and if I'm still refereeing up to the standard required and still fit enough, I'm hoping to go,'' he said.
