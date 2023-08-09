TAREE Touch Football has been named the Northern Eagles affiliate of the year.
This was announced at the NSW Touch award night held in Sydney
The Northern Eagles Region stretches from Forster-Tuncurry to the Queensland border.
"There are six regions in NSW and every region has their number one affiliate,'' Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin explained.
"This year it's us. They must like what we're doing.''
It was a successful night for Taree Touch. Association secretary Rachel Dignam was named the Northern Eagles administrator of the year while she also received a NSW Touch Blue. Phil Rainger was awarded the NSW referee director of the year
Mr Goodwin believes the all abilities program the association has introduced would have been a major factor in the award.
"We ran the first just before we started our comp last October and we're running another one at the moment,'' he said.
"NSW Touch hopes to introduce an all abilities division at this year's State Cup and we're hoping to get a side in that.''
He added the association is always strongly represented the State Junior Cup and the State Cup with teams and referees.
"We've always been compliant with everything we've done and always been keen to grow junior touch football,'' he said
Mr Goodwin is starting his 20th term as president, making him the longest serving in the association's history that stretches back to 1976/77.
Touch's new junior season will start on Monday, September 11 before breaking for the school holidays. The competitions resume on Monday October 9 and that's when the senior mixed starts.
Mr Goodwin admits he's disappointed that there's no longer a senior men's competition.
"We'll offer a comp for men next season and hopefully that'll start on October 11,'' he said.
Taree Touch's once had up to five grades for the men's competitions taking in more than 50 sides. However, the rise in popularity of mixed touch saw the men's numbers fall.
Mr Goodwin said Taree junior sides will again be represented at the Northern Eagles championships at Coffs Harbour in February, the Hunter Hornets championships at Nelson Bay in February and the State Junior Cup at Dubbo, also in February. Dubbo has been granted the State Junior Cup for the next three years.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.