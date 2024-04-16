Seeking nominations for coastal management group

MidCoast Council is seeking nominations from community members to join a focus group that will provide important input in the Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Program.
"We encourage community members from Old Bar, Wallabi Point, Mitchells Island, Manning Point, Harrington, Crowdy Head, Taree and Wingham communities who have an interest in the future of their local coastal area to apply," MidCoast Council manager natural systems, Gerard Tuckerman said.
The coastal management program (CMP) sets the long-term strategy for the management of the coast between Crowdy Head and Wallabi Point.
"We have identified a number of coastal management issues and possible options to address them. We want the community's help to evaluate these options," Mr Tuckerman said.
As a member of the community focus group, you will receive detailed information about the management options, with around 100 pages to read in total. There will also be a two-hour meeting in Taree including a one-hour presentation of the options with an hour allocated for you to assess each option against set criteria.
"Participating in this group will give you a chance to have your say, to represent your community and play a direct role in supporting the future management of our coastline," added Mr Tuckerman.
Apply before Wednesday, May 8 to express an interest in joining the focus group at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-manning-point-cmp.
