Wauchope wins Lower North Coast Golf District number 1 pennant

WAUCHOPE was the big winner in the final round of the Lower North Coast Golf District's number one pennants competition.
Forster and Taree went into the round equal leaders, but just a point clear of Wauchope.
Taree and Forster played off at Port Macquarie, the contest ending in a 3-3 draw. Wauchope defeated Tallwoods at Kew to leap frog both Forster and Taree and claim the pennant.
Taree hadn't won a No 1 pennant since 1996. Peter Doherty was the only member of the current squad involved in the 1996 success.
"I could not be prouder of everyone in the team and the culture in our squad,'' Taree captain Tony Lewis said.
"Both teams played outstanding golf but we are shattered to get so close but not to have the opportunity to play all matches and achieve a fair result.''
Taree was due to play Kew at Harrington Waters the previous Sunday, but this was ruled out because of wet weather and declared a draw.
Taree also went into the last round match without Lower North Coast champion Craig Allport, who is overseas.
Meanwhile, two further rounds of the Taree club championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
The final round will be played on Saturday, April 27.
Matt Walz has made a strong start in his championship defence. Walz leads division one after firing 72 last Saturday. Brent Yarnold, Shane Jennings and Brett Webber follow on 73.
Walz is shooting for a record nine championship wins.
Adam Carney leads division two on 80 from Kurt Croker 81 and Chris Martin on 82.
Terry Green heads division three with 88 from Kevin McKillop-Davies and Graham Gibson on 89.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.