Matt Walz wins record equalling eighth Taree golf championship

By Mick McDonald
June 2 2023 - 8:00am
Times-Iguana Sport Award

Eight time winner of the Taree Golf Club championship, Matt Walz, is this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner.
MATT Walz fired what is believed to be lowest four round score in the club's championship history to win his record equalling eighth Taree golf title.

